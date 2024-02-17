Gas Prices Jump Higher – Nationally & in Delaware

For some time gas prices have been steadily not moving – but this week they surged 12 cents higher to a national average of $3.28. In Delaware the price at the pump increased 14 cents to $3.25. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say a significant contribution to the increase is a shutdown at a large refinery in Indiana, which has been offline for over 2 weeks because of a power outage and that’s caused Midwest prices to surge and pushed the national average higher as well. The refinery shutdown should be resolved soon – and increases at the pump should revert to slower and lower seasonal gains.