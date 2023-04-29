Gas Prices Leaning Lower

Lower oil prices are bringing a lower price at the pump. The National average for gas dropped 6 cents last week to $3.62. The average price for regular unleaded in Delaware is at $3.46 – a drop of 8 cents in the past week. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say demand for gasoline has increased while gasoline stocks have decreased. While that usually means higher gas prices, fluctuating oil prices have pushed the price at the pump lower. AAA officials say that if oil prices continue to fall – the price at the pump will likely follow.