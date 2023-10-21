Gas Prices Lower – But Delaware Sees Increase

Gas prices continue to fall across the country – the national average fell 7 cents last week to $3.55 per gallon. However Delaware saw an increase of 4 cents in the last week pushing the average to $3.15 a gallon. Crude Oil also increased just over a dollar to last week at $88.75. Officials at AAA Mid-Atlantic say the oil market is watching to see if the war between Israel and Hamas widens and the price is a bit elevated. That is also slowing the decline in gas prices.