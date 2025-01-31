Gas Prices Lower – Saturday’s Tariff Deadline Could Change That

The price at the pump dropped 2 cents nationally this past week to $3.11. In Delaware the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 8 cents to $3.13. The cost of a barrel of crude oil also fell by just over $2 per barrel.

Officials at AAA Mid-Atlantic say with winter about half over – we still could see weather go from one extreme to another – but winter storms decrease gas demand while mild weather usually increases demand. Analysts are also watching Saturday’s deadline for potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico – who are key sources of US crude oil imports. Those tariffs would be felt not only at the gas pump – but across other industries where fuel increases would be passed along to the consumer.