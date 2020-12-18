Gas Prices on the Rise Temporarily

Gas prices are on the rise thanks to the release of the coronavirus vaccine and a jump in demand ahead of the holidays. Gas demand increased last week and supplies tightened amid lower refinery utilization. The National average for a gallon of regular gas increased by 6 cents to $2.21. In Delaware the price at the pump increased 1 cent to $2.36. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say the increase in the national average is likely temporary as the country enters the winter driving season — a time when gas demand typically hits the lowest levels for the year.