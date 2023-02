Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped just a penny to $3.49. Since Thursday Delaware saw a drop in the price at the pump of 12 cents to $3.36 while Maryland has seen a drop of 5 cents $3.41 on the Shore.

AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say gas demand continues to rise, however total domestic gasoline stocks have also increased, which has helped to limit the rise in price at the pump.