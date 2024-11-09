Gas Prices Slow as Hurricane Rafael Moves through Gulf of Mexico

The national average for a gallon of gas fell 3 cents over the past week to $3.09. In Delaware the price at the pump dropped 2 cents last week to $2.95.

If you drive an EV – the average cost for a Kilowatt of electricity at an L-2 commercial charging station in Delaware is 31 cents – unchanged from a week ago – the national average – also unchanged – is at 34 cents.

AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say Hurricane Rafael has slowed pump prices as the storm possibly threatens gulf oil production and refining. Once the storm passes the price at the pump should regain its downward momentum.