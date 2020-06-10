General Assembly Committee Starts Meetings on FY ’21 Bond Bill

The Delaware General Assembly’s Capital Improvement Committee begins its drafting of the Fiscal Year 2021 Bond Bill.

The panel will meet this morning and tomorrow morning, starting at ten.

The Bond Bill funds capital projects including state portions of school construction projects that are approved in referenda.

The co-chairs of the committee will be at Legislative Hall for the meetings, which can be seen on YouTube.

Other members have the option of attending in person or joining the meeting virtually.

Legislative Hall in Dover is still closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.