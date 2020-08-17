Georgetown-Area Crash Leaves One Person Dead

A crash on Sand Hill Road in the Georgetown area claimed the life of a passenger Sunday.

Delaware State Police say the car lost control on Sand Hill Road south of Neptune Road right before 10:00 a.m .Sunday, slid into the grass and slammed into a tree on the passenger side.

The passenger, a 75-year-old Felton woman, died shortly after arrival at Beebe Hospital. The driver, who is 42-years old and from Felton, was admitted with injuries that were not life–threatening.

Both occupants, according to police, were properly restrained. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.

A portion of Sand Hill Road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours.