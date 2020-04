Image courtesy Georgetown Fire Company

A house fire this morning on Gravel Hill Road north of Georgetown is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Georgetown fire crews were called just after 9am and found heavy smoke and flames coming from an unoccupied house. Crews from Laurel, Lewes, Millsboro, Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Memorial and Ellendale assisted or provided back up. The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the blaze – damage is estimated at $100,000.