Georgetown Area Intersection to be Converted to All-Way Stop

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be converting the Two-Way Stop Control at the intersection of SR 5 (Harbeson Road) and Shingle Point Road and Chestnut Street to an All-Way Stop Control. New signs and pavement markings will be installed. The work will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th (weather permitting). Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at the intersection. Motorists are advised to use caution for workers and reduce their speed in work zones.