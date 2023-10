DelDOT will be converting the Two-Way Stop Control at the intersection of Governor Stockley Road and East Piney Grove Road to an All-Way Stop Control. New signs and pavement markings will be installed. The work will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19th (weather permitting). Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists at the intersection.