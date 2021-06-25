Georgetown Comm-UNITY Day Is Sat.

A day of Unity in Georgetown, also involves a comm-UNITY clean-up.

Volunteers will spread out across town Saturday June 26th to pick-up litter, and residents who need help with disposal of large items may call 302-258-4763 for help.

Community Clean-up day runs between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and the historic Fire Station on Depot Street is the hub. The family celebration begins at noon, and will feature activities for all ages, food from local restaurants and vendors, live music and coronavirus vaccinations courtesy of the Beebe vaccination bookmobile. Walk-ups for a vaccination will be accommodated, and appointments may be scheduled by calling Merrill Baker at 302-493-9372.

The day also features a grass-roots project to encourage Georgetown citizens and visitors to celebrate their diverse backgrounds by sharing stories and photos.

For more information, please CLICK HERE.