Georgetown Council Meeting Opens With Hindu Prayer

Georgetown Town Council’s regular meeting will open with a Hindu prayer reportedly for the first time since the town was established 230 years ago.

Hindu statesman and Clergyman Rajan Zed will share ancient Sanskrit scriptures in a remote message. He also will read the English interpretation of the prayers.

According to his website, Mr. Zed “plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.”

For the Georgetown Town Council agenda and Zoom registration information, CLICK HERE

According to Mr. Zed, Hinduism is the world’s third largest religion. There are about three million Hindus in the United States.