Georgetown Crash Leaves 1 Person Dead, 2 Injured

A Millsboro man is dead and two other people are injured following a wreck on Vaughn Road in the Georgetown area.

According to Delaware State Police, a 42-year-old woman ran off the roadway on a curve Thursday afternoon, then swerved. The car crashed into a tree.

A 31-year-old Millsboro man who was a front-seat passenger died at an area hospital. The driver and another passenger, a 53-year-old Georgetown man, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

State Police said no one in the vehicle was properly restrained.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

A portion of Vaughn Road was closed for about 4.5 hours because of the crash and investigation.