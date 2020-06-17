Georgetown DMV Incident Results In Charges Against 3

A visit to the DMV in Georgetown resulted in a man’s arrest, as well as charges against his mother and his girlfriend.

Delaware State Police say an employee notified troopers Tuesday that a customer at her counter was the subject of an active capias from New Castle County. An arriving trooper approached 23-year-old Kenneth Leitch of Rhodesdale, Maryland.

Police say Leitch resisted arrest and slapped the trooper’s hands as he was being cuffed. He eventually was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief.

Leitch’s mother and girlfriend were charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, hindering prosecution and disorderly conduct.