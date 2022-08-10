Georgetown East Gateway Overhaul Completed

rom Left to Right: Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, State Senator Ernie Lopez, Deputy Secretary Shanté Hastings, Secretary Nicole Majeski, Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent, Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, Division Administrator for FHWA Delaware Doug Atkin, State Representative Ruth Briggs King, Sussex Academy Executive Director Eric Anderson, DelDOT Project Engineer Sarah Powell, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, and DelDOT Project Engineer Bryan Behrens

The Georgetown East Gateway Project has officially been opened as DelDOT officials, along with Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., members of Sussex County Council and others gathered this week to cut the ribbon. This project was two years from beginning to end – to realign the intersection of Route 9 and Sand Hill and Airport Roads at an improved angle; add turn lanes, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and drainage improvements.

“We have transformed what was a problematic intersection into one that can safely accommodate not just the increased vehicle traffic but pedestrians and bicyclists as well,” DelDOT Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. “The project team did an outstanding job coordinating with the community to deliver this project.”

A $7-million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant award was secured from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the project in 2018, which was also the first TIGER grant secured for Sussex County.

“Federal programs like this one are fiercely competitive and focus on performance and outcomes, rather than earmarks with no accountability,” Carper said. “This project is deserving of this federal funding – not only is it a safer intersection, but there is now better accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as an improved area to attract and grow business.”

According to DelDOT, The project addressed numerous issues at the Airport Road/Sandhill Road/Route 9 intersection in Georgetown. Improvements include roadway realignment, additional turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing, bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks, transit stops, new lighting, and a roundabout on Sand Hill Road at the entrance of the Georgetown CHEER Center.