The date is set for the 2020 Georgetown municipal election.

Saturday August 15th, Town Hall on The Circle will be open as the polling place from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The original election date in May was postponed.

Ward 4 has a contest between incumbent Robert Holston and Penuel Barrett. Angela Townsend is running in Ward 3, where Chris Lecates did not run.

Georgetown Mayor William West is unopposed.