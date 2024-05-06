Georgetown Elementary School Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students

Georgetown Elementary School has been recognized as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. This honor is given to a select number of elementary schools across the U.S. for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Launch, an elementary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) curriculum. In addition, Millsboro Middle School was named a PLTW Distinguished Gateway School for 2023-2024. This is the third consecutive year MMS has received this recognition. PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S., aiming to make every child in every grade STEM successful. The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Georgetown Elementary had to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2022-23 school year.