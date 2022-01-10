Georgetown Fire Accident, but 2 Dogs Die

Image courtesy Georgetown VFC

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated a fire that heavily damaged a structure in Georgetown, Delaware on January 10, 2022.

The incident, reported shortly after 12:00 P.M. , occurred in the 18000 block of Gravel Hill Road Georgetown, Delaware. The Georgetown Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a single family dwelling structure. No persons were home at the time of the fire. Multiple mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the origin and cause. The fire was determined to be Accidental in nature and was caused by an unknown malfunction of an appliance. There were no reported injuries to persons or firefighters but two dogs perished in the fire.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.00. Firefighters were on the scene for just over 3 hours.

You’ll find pictures at the Georgetown VFC Facebook page.