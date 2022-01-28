Georgetown Implements Snow Emergency Plan Effective At 7:00 p.m.
Georgetown will activate its snow emergency plan at 7:00 tonight.
Parking along several that are designated snow emergency routes will be restricted, and vehicles may be subject to towing during the storm:
· Market Street (East and West)
· Bedford Street (North and South)
· Bridgeville Road
· Pine Street (East and West)
· Race Street (North and South)
· Front Street (North and South)
· East Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Race Street
· West Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street
· Edward Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street
· West North Street – North Bedford Street to DuPont Highway (Route 113)
· Albury Avenue – East Market Street to Cedar Street
Georgetown town ordinance also requires that sidewalks be cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. Residents with a fire hydrant near their property are asked to ensure that it is cleared and visible.
For more information, please visit www.georgetowndel.com or call town offices at 302- 856-7391.