Georgetown Implements Snow Emergency Plan Effective At 7:00 p.m.

January 28, 2022/Mark Fowser

Georgetown will activate its snow emergency plan at 7:00 tonight.

Parking along several that are designated snow emergency routes will be restricted, and vehicles may be subject to towing during the storm:

·         Market Street (East and West)

·         Bedford Street (North and South)

·         Bridgeville Road

·         Pine Street (East and West)

·         Race Street (North and South)

·         Front Street (North and South)

·         East Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Race Street

·         West Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street

·         Edward Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street

·         West North Street – North Bedford Street to DuPont Highway (Route 113)

·         Albury Avenue – East Market Street to Cedar Street

Georgetown town ordinance also requires that sidewalks be cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. Residents with a fire hydrant near their property are asked to ensure that it is cleared and visible.

For more information, please visit  www.georgetowndel.com or call town offices at 302- 856-7391.


