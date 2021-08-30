Georgetown Man Arrested after Assaulting Trooper During Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police arrested 27 year old Deandre Mapp of Georgetown, on multiple criminal and traffic charges after he assaulted a trooper and ran off on foot while being taken into custody during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, August 28 around 9:15pm, a trooper traveling northbound on Hollyville Road spotted a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling in front of the trooper make several traffic infractions and fail to stop at the stop sign at Zoar Road. A traffic stop was initiated. Upon contact with Mapp, the driver, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from within the vehicle, and a criminal investigation began.

During a search of the car, approximately .091 grams of heroin were located inside. Mapp was taken into custody without incident, but while being escorted by the trooper to the police car, he physically assaulted the trooper and ran off on foot. Mapp was eventually taken into custody a short distance away. Located near Mapp’s vehicle was a bag containing 3.03 grams of marijuana that Mapp threw to the ground before he ran.

Mapp was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Resisting Arrest (Felony)

Assault Third Degree (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Failure to Remain in a Single Lane

No License Plate Tint

Mapp was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,204.00 secured bond.

The trooper sustained minor injuries during the altercation.