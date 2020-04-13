Georgetown Man Arrested after Domestic Incident

Image courtesy Georgetown Police

Georgetown Police have arrested 19-year-old Cecil Gilmore of Georgetown, for multiple felony-related charges stemming from a domestic incident Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Dunbarton Oaks apartment complex. Georgetown Police were dispatched to reports of a woman running through the complex parking lot, yelling that someone was trying to stab her. Upon arriving at the complex, officers were notified that Cecil Gilmore was seen chasing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend with a knife towards route 113. Georgetown Police, with the assistance of Delaware State Police and Delaware Capitol Police, located Gilmore in the parking lot of PNC Bank and took same into custody.

Detectives learned that the victim and her ex-boyfriend Gilmore, had been arguing on the morning of April 13, 2020. Gilmore became upset and refused to allow the victim to exit the apartment. Gilmore struck the victim on her face, and the victim again attempted to flee the apartment. The victim was eventually able to exit the apartment, at which time Gilmore began to chase her while he held a knife.

Gilmore was transported to Georgetown Police Department where he was charged with:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st degree

Assault 3rd degree

Breach of Release

Gilmore was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond.