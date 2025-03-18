Georgetown Man Arrested by DSP for Home Improvement Fraud

Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Detectives began investigating 58 year old Dave Moncavage of Georgetown for home improvement fraud last October. Moncavage operated under the business name of Advanced Interiors. Detectives learned that Moncavage signed contracts with 2 victims and received over $24,000 in payments but the work has never been completed. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.

A trooper on patrol last week spotted a pickup truck on Mount Zion Road near Seaford which lost a load of material from the bad and pulled it over. When the trooper contacted the driver, identified as Moncavage – a computer check showed the outstanding warrants and he was arrested. A search of Moncavage and the truck turned up drug paraphernalia. Moncavage is charged with multiple offenses:

Home Improvement Fraud by False Impression $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Home Improvement Fraud Receive Money for Services Not Completed Value $1,500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Years or Older/Impaired/Disabled (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Multiple Traffic Violations

Moncavage was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $5000 unsecured bond.

Police ask anyone who may have been defrauded by Moncavage to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.