Georgetown Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

A Georgetown man has been arrested following the theft of a vehicle and pursuit on Friday, December 27th. Delaware State Police were called to the Shoppes at Long Neck around 6:30am for a report of a vehicle theft. Around noon the vehicle was located by members of the Governor’s Task Force and a traffic stop was attempted at the entrance to Pot Nets Lakeside, but the driver sped off. Police discontinued the pursuit when police aviation tracked the vehicle, which was abandoned in Avalon Woods – crashing into a tree with a passenger inside. The driver, 33 year old Keemie Adkins of Georgetown, was arrested after a short foot chase by a DNREC officer.

Investigators determined that Adkins had picked up the 41 year-old Georgetown passenger, a friend, earlier that morning. He had repeatedly asked Adkins to stop the vehicle during the pursuit but was not allowed to exit. The passenger was not injured in the crash.



A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin. Adkins is charged with multiple offenses:

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled/ Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia– 2 counts

Multiple traffic offenses

Additionally, he was charged with the following offenses associated with the theft of the vehicle:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Under $1500 – 2 counts

Adkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,440 cash bond for charges related to the pursuit. He also received a $4,000 unsecured bond for charges related to the stolen vehicle.