Georgetown Man Arrested for 3rd DUI in Harrington

Image courtesy Harrington PD

Harrington Police arrested a Georgetown man for a 3rd offense DUI and other charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. Patrol officers stopped a vehicle on Route 14 and when they contacted the driver, 60 year old Michael Patterson, they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. They also saw an open alcohol container on the front passenger seat. After standard field sobriety tests were given, Patterson was arrested, but refused to take an intoxilyzer test. Patterson was taken to BayHealth for a blood draw. A computer check showed Patterson had 2 previous DUI convictions dating back to 2011. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $4000 secured bond.