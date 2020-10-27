Georgetown Man Arrested For 5th DUI

A Georgetown man is facing his fifth DUI offense.



Delaware State Police say a trooper pulled over a vehicle on Sussex Highway near Newton Road in Bridgeville Monday afternoon for speeding and failing to remain in a single lane. The smell of alcohol led to a DUI investigation and a computer check determined the driver had four previous DUI convictions.



State Police say 39-year-old Terry Bruinton was taken into custody and charged with fifth offense DUI, driving while suspended, and traffic offenses.

State Police listed these charges:

Bruinton was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

5th Offense DUI (Felony)

Driving While Suspended

Failed to Remain in Single Lane

Speeding in Excess of 55 MPH

Bruinton was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,200.00 cash bond.