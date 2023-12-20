Georgetown Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested a 40-year-old Georgetown man for 5th offense DUI. The arrest happened around 10:30 p.m. last night at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Postal Lane in Lewes. A state police trooper was responding to report of a driver who was asleep at the wheel and had missed several cycles of the traffic signal. The driver, identified as Shane Massey, showed signs of impairment during interaction with the trooper. After Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were completed, Massey was taken into custody. A computer check revealed he had been convicted of DUI on four prior occasions. In addition to the 5th Offense DUI felony charge, he was charged with Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License. Massey is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6100 cash bond.