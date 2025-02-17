Georgetown Man Arrested for 7th Offense DUI after Crash North of Milford

A Georgetown man has been arrested for his 7th DUI offense after a crash just after 12:30 Monday morning. Delaware State Police were called for a single-vehicle crash on Bay Road near Milford Neck Road north of Milford and found a pickup truck with visible damage and airbags deployed. Police contacted the driver, 52 year old Luis Rivera, who showed signs of impairment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Ford F-250 was traveling northbound on Bay Road when it ran off the roadway, entered the yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Bay Road, and hit an electrical box, a mailbox, and a large tree before stopping.

Rivera was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury and standard field sobriety tests were conducted confirming impairment. Police learned Rivera had six prior DUI convictions and an empty alcoholic beverage bottle was found in his truck.

After being medically cleared, Rivera was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following offenses:

7 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Malicious Mischief by Motor Vehicle

Failed to remain within a single lane

Rivera was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,001 cash bond.