Georgetown Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

A Georgetown man has been arrested in a case of indecent exposure.



According to Georgetown Police, a teenage girl who was leaving Wal-Mart was ‘contacted’ by a man in a nearby vehicle. He was described as partially nude and in the process of committing a lewd act.



The girl took a photo of the suspect which led to his identification.

30-year-old Myron Hopkins was found at his home and taken into custody, according to police. Because he had a two-year-old child in the back seat of his vehicle, Hopkins is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in addition to indecent exposure, lewdness and sexual harassment.