Georgetown Man Arrested For Manslaughter

Jordan Walls

A Georgetown man is charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the 22,000-block of Deep Branch Road for a report of a shooting. A 54-year-old woman was found inside of the residence with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that 26-year-old Jordan Walls was showing his weapon to the woman and a gunshot went off. A 20-gauge shotgun was retrieved at the scene.

Walls was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 4. He is charged with manslaughter (felony) and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Walls was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.