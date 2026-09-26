Georgetown Man Arrested for Theft of HVAC Units

A Georgetown man has been arrested after an investigation in the theft of HVAC units in Sussex County. Delaware State Police were called to West Piney Grove Road in Georgetown just before 9am on September 15 where they learned that an unknown suspect removed an HVAC unit from the residence. Police were called later that day to the Spirit of Excellence Ministry of Deliverance Church on Route 113 in Dagsboro for a separate report involving the theft of an HVAC unit. Investigation led police to identify 46 year old William Pusey as the suspect and that he stole the HVAC units and took them to a local scrap yard where he signed documents to receive payment.

On September 18, 2026, Pusey was arrested and taken to Troop 4. He was charged with the below listed offenses:

Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Selling Stolen Property Over $1,500 or Two or More Prior Convictions (Felony)

Selling Stolen Property Under $1,500

Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000 – Damage Property

Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts

Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 2 counts

Pusey was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on $5,002 secured bond.