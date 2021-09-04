Georgetown Man Arrested For Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts Of Items

A Georgetown man is charged with breaking into vehicles, stealing belongings and using stolen credit cards.

According to Georgetown Police, officers responded to a reported theft from a vehicle at Georgetown Plaza.

One person received an alert that bank cards were being used at local establishments.

A description of a suspect and a vehicle was obtained, and police found 60-year-old Henry Young. Young is charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy and four counts of unlawful use of a payment card. Police say Young has been connected to other recent thefts from vehicles.

Anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim is asked to contact Georgetown Police.