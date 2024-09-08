Georgetown Man Arrested in 1996 Florida Cold Case Murder

A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection with a 1996 cold case from Florida. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Delaware State Police arrested 72 year old Stephen Ford on a warrant for 2nd degree murder with a weapon in the 1996 death of then 45 year old Doris Korell of St. Petersburg whose unidentified body was found floating in a drainage canal along U.S. 41 in Manatee County in December of 1996 – the Florida Medical Examiner’s autopsy showed she had been stabbed 83 times – however the body was not identified as Korell until May of 1997. According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, Ford was Korell’s boyfriend.

Ford was arrested in mid-August during a traffic stop in Georgetown. He was extradited to Manatee County on August 30th.