Georgetown man arrested on drug charges in Lewes

A Georgetown man was arrested after police found a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Lewes.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 7 p.m., Saturday troopers spotted a car going eastbound on Pinetown Road at the intersection with Sweetbriar Road that not make a complete stop or use a turn signal.

A traffic stop was initiated and police made contact with the driver, 20-year-old Sean McElwee, and an odor of marijuana was detected.

Police searched the car and found over 120 grams of marijuana, 43 edible THC candies, 2 Vyvanse 60 milligram pills, Drug Paraphernalia, and alcohol.

McElwee was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol, Turn or Move a Vehicle without giving proper Signal, and Failure to Stop At a Stop Sign. He was released on his own recognizance.