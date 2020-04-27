Georgetown man arrested on gun charges in area shooting

A Georgetown man was arrested on multiple gun charges following a shooting that startled area residents.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 7:20 p.m., Sunday troopers were dispatched to the area of Briarwood Road in Georgetown for reports of gunfire.

Troopers arrived and made contact with a resident who stated they heard gunshots from their home and saw a blue colored Toyota Corolla traveling on Briarwood Road.

A second report of shots fired was then reported in the area of Shingle Point Road, according to police.

An area trooper spotted a blue Toyota Corolla with registration tags matching those provided by a witness traveling northbound on Sand Hill Road approaching Sand Hill Lane.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, a 24-year-old male of Georgetown, and passenger 23-year-old Jeff Cotonon-Ramos. An odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a Glock 19 firearm along with 9mm round casings on the passenger’s side floor of the vehicle.

Both the driver and Cotonon-Ramos were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4. There were no reports of injuries or anything being struck as a result of this incident.

Cotonon-Ramos was charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Felony), Possession of a Firearm while under the influence, Disorderly Conduct, and Fail to Obey an Emergency Order. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.

The 24-year-old male was charged with misdemeanor offenses and was not identified by police.