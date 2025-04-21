Georgetown Man Charged with Attempted Murder & Arson

A Georgetown man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder following an incident at a home on Paradise Street south of Georgetown early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police were called just before 3am for a report of a woman in distress and found a 44 year old woman with severe burns to a large portion of her body. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigation by police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office revealed that the victim and her boyfriend, 42 year old Keith Morrison, argued and he threw an unknown liquid on the victim and set her on fire. Morrison left the residence on foot. Police located Morrison in a nearby field and he was arrested.

Morrison is charged with 1st degree attempted murder by police – and 1st degree arson by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Morrison is being held at SCI in default of a $1-million cash bond.