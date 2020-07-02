Georgetown Man Charged With Burglary And Theft

A Georgetown man has been arrested for burglary and theft after police say he followed a ten-year-old girl to her home as she rode her bicycle.

The incident happened in the Fish Hook Mobile Home Park Tuesday, according to Delaware State Police. The girl saw the man continue to stand outside her residence and told her parents.

Police say 36-year-old Luis Perez-Gonzalez entered the home through the front door while the family was there. A four-year-old juvenile saw him take some keys, say troopers.

Officers found Perez-Gonzales in the area and he was taken into custody without further incident.