Georgetown Man Charged with DUI, Drug & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been arrested after Delaware State Police spotted the driver swerving on Route 9 in the area of Minos Conaway Road west of Lewes. Police made a traffic stop and contacted the driver – 33 year old Mikkail Stephens of Georgetown – who showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI – a search of the car turned up a concealed handgun, over 260 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $700 in suspected drug proceeds. A computer check showed the handgun had been reported stolen by DSP Troop 3 in October of 2020.

Stephens was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Driving Under the Influence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Drive in Designated Lane

Stephens was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $54,502 cash bond.