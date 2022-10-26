Georgetown Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been arrested after a investigation by Delaware State Police into home improvement fraud. The investigation began in June when State Police received complaints of residential construction that was not completed and contracts not fulfilled on two projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. The victims paid 32 year old Michael Waller a significant amount of money to be completed earlier in 2022, but Waller stopped communicating with the victims and did not reimburse any funds. Waller turned himself in to Troop 4 on Tuesday, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Home Improvement Fraud Over $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Home Improvement Fraud Over $1,500 (Felony)

Waller was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on his own recognizance.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate similar cases involving Michael Waller. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded in a similar manner to please contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850.