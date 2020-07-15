Georgetown Man Charged With Promoting Prostitution

An investigation into a commercial sex ring has resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Georgetown man.

Delaware State Police say members of the Major Crimes Unit and DSP Intelligence investigated the suspected brothel for two weeks. It was located at a home in the 28,000-block of Shortly Road.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home Tuesday. Police say troopers made contact with two Hispanic female victims. A search of the property turned up signs of a commercial sex operation as well as about $1,700 in suspected illegally obtained proceeds.

33-year-old Ismeal Ayala was taken into custody and charged with promoting prostitution and second-degree conspiracy. Ayala was being held on cash-only bond following an arraignment.

Victims Services provided assistance to the two female victims. State Police say their investigation remains active and the search continues for other possible suspects.