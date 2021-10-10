Georgetown Man Charged with Road Rage Incident

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been arrested after a road rage incident Friday night on Route 404. Delaware State Police were called to the area of Piglet Path where 37 year old Carlton Breasure turned onto Piglet Path and got out of his vehicle – and began arguing with the victim. During the argument Breasure threatened the victim and displayed a shotgun. The victim left the scene and contacted police who located Breasure at the intersection and arrested him. Police recovered a 12-gauge shotgun.

Breasure is charged with multiple offenses:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Driving While Suspended

Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession

Failure to Have Insurance Card in Possession

Breasure was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $239,600 cash bond.