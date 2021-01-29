Georgetown Man Charged With Taking Ex-Roommate’s Dog

A Georgetown man is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.

Delaware State Police said Thursday that a police investigation determined that 30-year-old Tyler Melvin went to a home on Sussex Pines Road to retrieve belongs and got into an argument with his 66-year-old former roommate, struck that person and took that person’s golden retriever.

The following night, a trooper on patrol in the area of Cedar Creek Road and Johnson Road tried to stop a speeding vehicle, but the driver kept going, driving at a high rate of speed and recklessly while committing several traffic violations. The pursuit was discontinued, but the vehicle’s description led to Melvin being found sleeping in that car in Milford.

Melvin is charged with theft where a victim is 62 or older, offensive touching, disregarding a police officer’s signal and with multiple traffic violations.