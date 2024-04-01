Georgetown Man Charged with Theft

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been arrested on charges of felony theft after an incident in Felton in March. Delaware State Police were called to a home on West Evens Road where the 62 year old victim told police several construction tools had been stolen from the house while it was being renovated earlier in March. Investigation led police to an employee of the victim – 36 year old Adam Prettyman of Georgetown who the later learned pawned the stolen tools. Prettyman was arrested on Sunday and charged with a variety of offenses:

Theft Under $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Theft Over $1.500 (Felony)

Theft by False Pretense

Falsifying Business Records

Selling Stolen Property Under $1,500

Prettyman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.