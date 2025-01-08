Georgetown Man Sentenced to More Than Four Decades in Prison for Fatal Assault

Following an investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Paul McCarter that happened in September 2022, 26-year-old Kevin Shorter was sentenced to 45 years in prison. The sentencing in December was for convictions of Murder 2nd Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. This sentence was the result of a Guilty But Mentally Ill plea agreement. Kevin Shorter, as a result of his ongoing mental illness, believed that victim Paul McCarter was a threat to himself. Shorter was acquainted with McCarter as they were both members of the local homeless community. On September 7th, 2022, Shorter waited for McCarter to appear at the Royal Farms on Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown. He then produced a metal baseball bat and began beating the victim, who was trying to escape, before fleeing the area. McCarter was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he died of his injuries.