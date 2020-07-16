Georgetown Man Shot In Milford

A fight between two men in Milford resulted in one of them being shot in the neck, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers responded to apartments on Betsy Ross Circle late Wednesday afternoon and found the injured 32-year-old Georgetown man. He was rushed to a hospital.

Police say the suspect in the shooting produced a handgun during the argument and fired the weapon, striking the victim.

State Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect, who fled in a white vehicle.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or DSP at 302-697-4454.