Georgetown Man Sought For Crash That Injured Ex-Girlfriend

A Georgetown man is being sought for felony domestic assault, according to Delaware State Police.

A crash at Old Furnace Road and Middleford Road in Seaford sent a 39-year-old woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say an investigation determined that 25-year-old Joshua Jennette was closely pursuing his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle and struck her car, sending it off the road into an embankment.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine.

Jennette is wanted for reckless endangering and possession of a deadly weapon during a felony.