Georgetown Man Wanted On Assault Charges

A Georgetown man is wanted for assault and other related charges.



According to Delaware State Police, an argument broke out between two people who were traveling in a vehicle on Johnson Road in Lincoln September 1st. The 19-year-old victim tells police that 29-year-old Quajer Washington pointed a gun and physically assaulted that person, causing a serious injury.



The victim was treated at a local hospital, and police say Washington fled the scene after the incident. He is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, assault, aggravated menacing, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.



Washington remains at-large. Anyone who has seen him is asked to Contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or Delaware State Police at 302-752-3864.