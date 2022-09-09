Georgetown North Groundwater Site to be Added to EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List

The Georgetown North Groundwater site in in the area of Kimmey and East Laurel Streets is being added to the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List. These are sites in the U-S that are eligible for cleanup, financed under the federal Superfund Program. Georgetown North is a groundwater plume that is polluted with PCE and its breakdown products – PCE is a likely cancer-causing chemical. This site encompasses about one square-mile beneath commercial and residential areas in Georgetown. Currently – the public drinking water in Georgetown meets state and federal standards after treatment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE GEORGETOWN NORTH GROUNDWATER SITE