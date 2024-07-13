Georgetown PD Find Car Crashed on Circle

Image courtesy Georgetown PD

For the second time in three months someone has crashed on the Circle in Georgetown on the West Market Street side. Georgetown Police discovered an unoccupied Nissan Pathfinder inside the Circle around 2 Saturday morning.

Investigation shows the driver was eastbound on West Market Street and failed to stop before entering the Circle – striking the curb, a street sign, camera post, bollards and a police monument before stopping just a few feet from the fountain.

Surveillance video captured a male fleeing the scene. Police are working to identify the driver. Anyone with information on this crash – contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.